26-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Penticton

RCMP say she was speeding before her vehicle crossed the double solid line

A 26-year-old woman died in the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The woman was the single occupant of a Mazda travelling northbound when it crossed the centre line. The driver of the Mazda collided with two other oncoming vehicles.

The initial investigation suggests the driver of the Mazda was travelling at a high rate of speed before crossing the double solid line, stated Penticton RCMP.

The woman driving the Mazda was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The drivers and occupants of the other vehicles survived with varying degrees of non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospital via ambulance.

“RCMP offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Const. James Grandy, media relations officer for the Penticton RCMP.

The highway was closed for five hours.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

