270-unit condo coming to Vernon

A large apartment complex is going up on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon. (Illustration)

A 10-storey apartment, with three towers planned, is moving to town.

The development on Alexis Park Drive includes commercial space on the first storey, a parking area above and residential rental units in the remaining.

“This luxury apartment and condominium complex will contemplate 270 units in three buildings along with a significant retail, office, and amenity component. The project will be the largest and most desirable apartment and condo living option in Vernon,” the project overview reads on developer Josan Properties’ website.

Located on the long-standing vacant lot across from Trinity United Church and near the Gateby, the development’s first phase will include 91 units.

The Alberta-based developer had a variance for a parking reduction approved by Vernon council Aug. 15. Instead of the required 143 stalls, it will be reduced by 27.

“I think it’s critical for our community,” Coun. Teresa Durning said of the need for more housing.

Nearby resident Dawn Tucker agrees, but has concerns.

“I’m quite excited to see this developed, not excited to see some of the variances requested however,” Tucker told council.

Because there is no parking on Alexis Park Drive Tucker doesn’t agree with the parking reduction and would also like to see a left-hand turn lane at the 32nd Avenue intersection.

“It’s already congested and vehicles are already going quite fast.”

