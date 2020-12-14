3 calls in 3 nights for Vernon Search and Rescue

VSAR uses busy weekend as a reminder to stay safe outdoors

The Vernon Search and Rescue team was called out three times in three nights.

VSAR was called out Thursday, Dec. 10, after a family got their vehicle stuck on a forest service road in the Falkland area. The team had to deploy its ATV unit and they were successful in finding the family and transporting them into the care of North Okanagan RCMP.

“The subjects stayed with their vehicle and were warm but tired by the time our members arrived,” VSAR said in a statement.

The next night, VSAR members were called out to rescue a hiker injured in the Enderby area.

The hiker, however, was able to self-rescue and the VSAR team returned to the hall shortly after mobilizing.

Two overdue snow bikers were behind a Saturday, Dec. 12, call.

The pair were within cell range and were able to transmit their location, VSAR said.

“Our sled team deployed and were able to find the pair, cold and tired but in good health early in the morning on Sunday.”

VSAR used its busy weekend as a moment to remind members of the public to be safe while adventuring in the area.

Recreationists should remember the following tips:

Leave a trip plan

Take the essentials

Have the proper training and stay within your physical limits.

