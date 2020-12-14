Members of Vernon Search and Rescue on a Thursday, Dec. 10, evening search for a family whose vehicle was stuck along a forest service road in the Falkland area. (VSAR Facebook)

3 calls in 3 nights for Vernon Search and Rescue

VSAR uses busy weekend as a reminder to stay safe outdoors

The Vernon Search and Rescue team was called out three times in three nights.

VSAR was called out Thursday, Dec. 10, after a family got their vehicle stuck on a forest service road in the Falkland area. The team had to deploy its ATV unit and they were successful in finding the family and transporting them into the care of North Okanagan RCMP.

“The subjects stayed with their vehicle and were warm but tired by the time our members arrived,” VSAR said in a statement.

The next night, VSAR members were called out to rescue a hiker injured in the Enderby area.

The hiker, however, was able to self-rescue and the VSAR team returned to the hall shortly after mobilizing.

Two overdue snow bikers were behind a Saturday, Dec. 12, call.

The pair were within cell range and were able to transmit their location, VSAR said.

“Our sled team deployed and were able to find the pair, cold and tired but in good health early in the morning on Sunday.”

VSAR used its busy weekend as a moment to remind members of the public to be safe while adventuring in the area.

Recreationists should remember the following tips:

  • Leave a trip plan
  • Take the essentials
  • Have the proper training and stay within your physical limits.

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue’s ‘Wise’ man honoured for service

READ MORE: Spallumcheen woman thankful for new kidney

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed three times in three nights beginning Dec. 10, 2020. (VSAR Facebook)

Previous story
British Columbians urged to prevent fires involving holiday decorations
Next story
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

Just Posted

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The 61st annual Carnival will go ahead with COVID protocols squarely in place Feb. 5-14, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival saddles up for wild west event

Plans for 61st annual Vernon winter tradition moving ahead with strict COVID protocols in place

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Police corporal, Jesse O'Donaghey, Joy Haxton and Kim Sylvestre stand together with toy donations (RCMP photo)
Lake Country’s toy drive is a huge success, despite COVID-19

Central Okanagan is filled with giving residents who donated over 235 toys and $7000 in cash

Thirty-four unionized workers, represented by MoveUp, started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
VantageOne closes two Vernon banks due to strike action

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp raise voices after rejecting credit union’s final offer

Members of Vernon Search and Rescue on a Thursday, Dec. 10, evening search for a family whose vehicle was stuck along a forest service road in the Falkland area. (VSAR Facebook)
3 calls in 3 nights for Vernon Search and Rescue

VSAR uses busy weekend as a reminder to stay safe outdoors

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The man is facing a number of potential charges, according to West Kelowna RCMP

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)
Penticton students helping the homeless

KVR students put together 94 care bags and Queen’s Park Ks made hand-made pictures

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, eludes rescue

The hope is to have Kevin rescued before the lake freezes

Most Read