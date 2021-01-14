(Black Press file photo)

3 catalytic converters stolen from Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs vehicles

The theft has happened three times over the course of two weeks

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating the theft of three catalytic converters in just nine days from the same area.

The Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) first reported the theft of the piece on Jan. 6. Police said that overnight, an unknown person stole a sensor and the catalytic converter from the non-profit’s vehicle just right in front of their administrative building on Graham Street.

The BGC reported the theft of the same piece again on Jan. 13 and 14. Both times, the vehicle was parked outside of the BGC.

“These investigations are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with knowledge of these crimes to please come forward,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“We would also like to remind everyone to call us immediately if you see any suspicious activity.

The theft comes at a time when the organization is strapped for cash as much of its fundraising events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to give an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Most Read