3 Kamloops schools placed on secure and hold after reports of man with gun

The incident happened around the 1900 block of the East Trans Canada Highway

Three schools in Kamloops were placed on a brief hold and secure after a report of someone in the area with a gun, on Monday.

According to Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, officers were called to a motel in the 1900 block of the East Trans Canada Highway for a single, third-party report of a person who appeared to be pointing a firearm at another person at about 1:40 p.m.

A man was arrested and quickly released upon further investigation, which revealed he was not the suspect.

Responding officers conducted extensive patrols in the area and recommended nearby schools be placed in a brief hold and secure,” said Cpl. Evelyn. “No one was located who matched the description of the suspect or the victim, the hold and secure was lifted, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-7616.

