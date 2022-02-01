3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust

Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)
Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)
Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Several kilograms of deadly drugs, pills, cash, guns and luxury vehicles were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP following a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in September 2020.

According to a Tuesday (Feb. 1) morning news release, the investigation – which included police from Vancouver, Richmond, the gang unit and integrated policing units – led to seven search warrants carried out between April and December of last year.

Mounties seized three kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 5.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 866 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.8 kilograms of suspected MDMA, 100 suspected OxyContin pills, 200 other assorted pills, eight kilograms of “cutting agent,” 51,000 suspected counterfeit Xanax pills, 12 semi-automatic carbines, 11 handguns, magazines and ammunition, more than $164,000 cash and four vehicles, including a 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, 2018 Audi A7, 2019 Infinity Q50 and a 2021 Audi SQ5.

Three men and two women in their mid-20s from Coquitlam were arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, and have been released pending charges. Mounties said all five were known to police and linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

ALSO READ: B.C. cop’s thumbs-up to vax restriction protesters called into question

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsRCMP

Previous story
Kelowna man found not guilty of extorting daughter
Next story
RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

Just Posted

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)
RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op's Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an "average day" $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative reaches 100 years

(numinwords.com)
Morning Start: All numbers before 1,000 don’t contain the letter A