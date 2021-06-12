COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

3 recent domestic flights to and from Kelowna contained cases of COVID-19

The flights occurred between June 1 and 8

A total of three domestic flights to and from Kelowna contained a positive case of COVID-19 between June 1 and 8, according to Interior Health (IH).

On its list of domestic flight exposures, the health authority revealed that the following flights carried a case of the virus:

  • Air Canada/Jazz, flight 8401 from Calgary to Kelowna on June 1, affected rows being seven to 13
  • Air Canada/Jazz, flight 8408 from Vancouver to Kelowna on June 4, affected rows being 12 to 18
  • Air Canada/Jazz, flight 8421 from Kelowna to Vancouver on June 6, affected rows being four to 10

IH is asking anyone who was on any of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

With overall COVID-19 infection continuing at a low rate all week, B.C. reported one new outbreak at a senior care home Friday, as public health officials prepare to increase protection for senior care home residents.

B.C. reported 180 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection in the 24 hours up to June 11. There are 162 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 176 on Thursday and 195 on Wednesday. One death was recorded, for a total of 1,730 since the pandemic began.

— With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 2 Central Okanagan Schools

READ MORE: B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

Most Read