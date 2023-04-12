A crash has blocked southbound lanes on Highway 97 at 3p.m. on April 13. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near airport

The collision occurred at approximately 3p.m. on April 13

A high velocity crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road has impacted traffic on Wednesday April 13.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 3 p.m.

A single lane is open in each direction approaching the intersection.

Vehicles are unable to turn south off Old Vernon Rd. onto Highway 97.

One ambulance left the scene with the lights on.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Fire, police and ambulance are on the scene.

Breaking News

