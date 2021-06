Pileup on 32nd Street causes minor delays

A three-vehicle crash caused some delays for those travelling Highway 97 through Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

The pileup in the 3900 block of 32nd Street took place around 12:45 p.m. June 23 in front of Royal le Page.

Emergency crews were called to the crash and debris cleanup was needed. No major injuries are suspected.

