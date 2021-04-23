3 wildfires spark near Penticton in one day

All fires are believed to be human caused

A grass fire that started Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the hills approximately 7 kilometres northeast of Penticton is now under control. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

BC Wildfire Service firefighters have had a busy 24 hours in the area surrounding Penticton.

A grass fire that started Thursday (April 22) night in the hills approximately 7 kilometres northeast of Penticton is now under control.

BC Wildfire Services has classified the blaze as “being held” with six firefighters and one water tender working to contain the fire today (April 23).

The fire, on Greyback Forest Service Road, grew to about 1.4 hectares in size at its peak, with smoke visible from some points of the city.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused, as most fires at this time of year are, said B.C. Wildfire spokesperson Kyla Fraser.

The fire is not threatening any structures.

“The fire has received enough suppression action and is not likely to spread beyond its existing boundaries,” Fraser said.

Another wildfire on Marron Valley Road on Penticton Indian Band land, also sparked Thursday. The blaze is located 13.5 kilometres southwest of Penticton, or seven kilometres northwest of Kaladen. The fire is also classified as now being held but did grow to four hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Services assisted Penticton Indian Band firefighters in containing the blaze.

A third, smaller, fire broke out seven kilometres north of Naramata. This blaze, which also started on Thursday, only grew to 0.1 hectares and is being controlled and mopped up by the Naramata Fire Department with assistance from B.C. Wildfire.

BC Wildfire Services were anticipating potential fires in the region as high winds in the forecast overlapped with hot and dry conditions.

All three fires are believed to human-caused.

“That’s very common for this time of year because we haven’t had any lightning yet, so they are suspected to be human-caused,” said Fraser.

For up to date information on wildfires across the province, visit the BC Wildfire dashboard.

