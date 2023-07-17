Wildfires spark near Shuswap. (BC Wildfire)

4 wildfires spark near Shuswap

All three are suspected to be lightning caused

Three new wildfires have sparked in the Shuswap on Monday evening.

Two blazes are located near Sicamous, off Owlhead Forest Service Roads 1 and 2. Both of these fires are believed to be lightning-caused and are .009 hectares in size. There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with these incidents.

The third fire was discovered at about 7:30 p.m. near Crazy Creek, just south of the Eagle Pass Ridge Recreation Site.

It is about .009 hectares in size and is believed to be lightning-caused.

The fouth fire is located near Eagle River Provincial Park. The Yard Creek blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused and is burning out of control at .009 hectares.

Power is out in the area near where the Yard Creek fire is located. More than 600 More BC Hydro customers in Malakwa, Craigellachie and Taft are in the dark due to a wire on the lines. BC Hydro crews are on site.

BC Wildfire is aware of all incidents which were discovered after 7 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Wildfire north of West Kelowna grows to 2 hectares

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

