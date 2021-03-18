30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Health officials have identified another 30 cases and three more deaths caused by COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region as of Thursday, March 18.

The new deaths bring the health authority’s death toll to 113 since the pandemic began. One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak in unit 5B at the Kelowna General Hospital.

A total of 7,934 people in IH have been diagnosed with the virus and 327 cases remain active. Seventeen people are hospitalized with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health has administered 66,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 13,054 of which were second doses.

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has six cases: three patients and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

