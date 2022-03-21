30 people filming Winfield Bakery fire, only 1 call to 9-1-1

Lake Country residents are urged to rethink their reaction after a devastating fire resulted in only one call to 9-1-1, while many were busy filming the blaze.

The Winfield Bakery was destroyed by a fire March 10 on Main Street. While many caught photos and videos of the fire, few actually called it in to emergency crews.

“There were 30 people filming it and they had one phone call,” Coun. Bill Scarrow said, as he urged residents to take another approach to such incidents.

“When you see an emergency or a horrific accident or something like that and your first impulse is to take out your cell phone and film it I’d like you to change your cognitive maps where your first instinct is to take out your cell phone and call 9-1-1 and then film it.”

Fire chief Steve Windsor was frustrated with the response time of when crews were notified, according to council.

“What if there had been somebody in that building?” Coun. Blair Ireland said. “There should have been 30 phone calls not just one.”

The owners are eager to get back to business and in the meantime a GoFundMe has been established by former owner Fritz Priwall.

“It’s been great to see the community come together to support them,” Coun. Cara Reed said.

