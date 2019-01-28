30-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld’s Orlando park

Kayla died Monday after a brief illness

A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld’s Orlando park.

SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.

READ MORE: Polar bear dies unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won’t be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.

Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.

Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld’s Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.

READ MORE: More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

The Associated Press

