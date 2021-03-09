300 supportive homes: Journey Home Society celebrates Kelowna milestone

‘We are in a housing crisis in Kelowna and COVID-19 has only made that crisis worse’

More than 300 supportive housing units have now been built in Kelowna, marking the achievement of one of many goals set out by the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS).

“It is widely recognized that for people experiencing homelessness, having access to housing improves health outcomes, and this is being demonstrated in our community every day. As we reach this milestone, it is a good moment to pause and recognize how much has been accomplished and all the lives that have been positively affected in the last few years,” said Stephanie Ball, executive director of the COJHS.

However, Ball admitted, this success is also an important reminder of how much there is still left to do.

“We are in a housing crisis in Kelowna and COVID-19 has only made that crisis worse. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we work with all of our partners to support people in housing need, and work to prevent more people and families from experiencing homelessness.”

COJHS’s goal is to prevent and divert people from experiencing homelessness via a coordinated and easy-to-access system of care for those who are at risk or have lost housing. The society’s five-year Journey Home Strategy aims to assist 2,100 people throughout its implementation.

For more details on the COJHS, visit journeyhome.ca.

