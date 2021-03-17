A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Health officials are reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region in the past 24 hours, almost double what was reported Tuesday (March 16).

This brings the total number of cases in the Interior Health (IH) region to 7,904 since testing began, 352 of which are still active. A total of 110 people in the region have died due to complications stemming from the virus.

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care.

A total of 63,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Interior Health, 13,053 of which were second doses. The health authority continues to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day.

IH provided the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has six cases: three patients and three staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

The number of cases at Cottonwoods, Kelowna General Hospital, and The Florentine, are unchanged compared to yesterday.

Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Coronavirus

