Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on as Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks about the COVID-19 vaccine card set to arrive in mid-September as they discuss details about the process during a press conference at provincial legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

3,300 unvaccinated B.C. health-care workers placed on unpaid leave following mandate

Vaccine mandate for health-care staff went into effect Oct. 26

Just over 3,000 health-care workers have been placed on unpaid leave following the implementation of B.C.’s vaccine mandate for the sector.

During a press conference on Monday (Nov. 1), Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 3,325 workers have been placed on unpaid leave because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19. Dix said that as of midnight Sunday, 122,059 of the 127,448 health-care workers – or 95.8 per cent – who have worked at least one shift in last three months are fully vaccinated. Another 2,064 are partially immunized.

Dix said that 587 (2 per cent) health-care workers in Fraser Health are unvaccinated, 320 (four per cent) workers in Northern Health are unvaccinated, 480 (two per cent) of workers in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,018 (five per cent) of workers in Interior Health, 480 (two per cent) of workers in Island Health and 104 (one per cent) of workers at Providence Health Care. The latter staff work at facilities in Vancouver, including St. Paul’s Hospital and Mount Saint Joseph Hospital.

The health minister called the number of unvaccinated health-care workers a “challenge,” adding that it has been the biggest struggle in Interior Health. That region, along with eastern Fraser Health and Northern Health, has been under extended COVID rules.

Dix said that staffing challenges have led to some operating rooms being shut for the week in Interior Health, as well as a slowdown in lab results in places like Keremeos.

