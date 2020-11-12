A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Interior Health is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday to Thursday.

This brings the region’s total case-count since the beginning of the pandemic to 959.

A total of 158 cases are active and two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

Two more cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site in Kamloops, bringing the total to 10.

Another two cases have also been tied to the COVID-19 outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna.

Across the province, health officials reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 infections, as well as four more deaths from Tuesday to Thursday.

Of the four people who died, three lived in longterm care and the fourth was an elderly person within an unknwon community. A total of 288 people have died due to COVID-19 this year.

As B.C. sees an ongoing surge in new cases, hospitalizations are also increasing, Henry said. Of the 5,793 active confirmed cases Thursday, 155 people are in hospital – 44 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

A total of 20,369 cases have been confirmed in B.C. since January.

READ MORE: ‘Lack of intelligence’: Kelowna mayor condemns anti-pandemic vandalism on city hall

READ MORE: B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism
Next story
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Just Posted

The City of Vernon requests that a non-medical mask to cover your mouth and nose be worn in publicly accessible portions of City-operated facilities starting Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (File photo)
City of Vernon requests mask-wearing at its facilities

Starting Monday, non-medical masks will need to be worn at city-operated buildings

Vernon Baseball Association has teamed up with the City of Vernon and Funtastic Sports Society to install four electronic scoreboards in 2021 at diamonds at Marshall Field and Lakeview Park. (Morning Star - file photo)
Scoreboards to light up Vernon baseball diamonds

Vernon Baseball Association teams with Funtastic and city for four electric scoreboards in 2021

No occupants were found near a car fire near off Westside Road Nov. 11. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Still no driver found in Westside Road car fire

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP now investigating incident

Kelowna’s Highstreet Ventures and Guelph, Ont., Skyline Living donated $20,000 to the Archway Society for Domestic Peace to mark the grand opening of Creekview Heights, a new apartment complex on Vernon’s Deleenheer Road. (Contributed)
$20K in support of Vernon domestic peace group

Kelowna-based developer and Ontario partner donates big to mark opening of Vernon apartment complex

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Retired RCMP Sgt. Kate Hansen holding up the letter she received from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II thanking her for the special copy of Harry the Musical Ride Horse. (RCMP)
South Okanagan Mountie receives royal thanks for children’s books

Sgt. Kate Hansen has written many books about Harry the Musical Ride Horse, earning praise from Queen Elizabeth II

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Most Read