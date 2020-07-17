Potential exposures include Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Beach Park. (Tourism Kelowna)

35 COVID-19 infections linked to Kelowna parties around Canada Day

Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging young people who may have been exposed to not gather in case they are contagious

More cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed in B.C. linked to events and parties in Kelowna around Canada Day.

Thirty-five test-positive cases have been linked to exposure events in the Okanagan city, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Friday (July 17). Most of the people infected are younger adults, in their 20s and 30s.

She said she expects that number to grow as more people develop symptoms.

At least 9 of the positive cases are people who live within the Lower Mainland, as well as one other who lives on Vancouver Island.

“We anticipate there will be more cases in the coming days as people who were exposed are now starting to develop symptoms,” Henry said, adding that she has been in discussion with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran to come up with a plan to curb further spread but stopped short of detailing specifics.

The top doctor spoke with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran on Friday, and urged young people to not gather at parties, especially because the severity of symptoms lessen for COVID-19 in younger adults which means some may not realize they are contagious.

Other hotspots in the Okanagan include Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver, where four people have tested positive for the contagious respiratory illness.

ALSO READ: 28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

