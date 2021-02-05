UPDATE: Power restored for 3,700 residents in Vernon, Coldstream

B.C. Hydro says the cause of the outage was an object on their wires

The outage has closed down the McDonald’s on 25 Avenue. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star staff)

Update 4:30 p.m.

Power has been restored for more than 3,700 residents in Vernon and Coldstream Friday afternoon. The cause of the outage is attributed to an object on BC Hydro wires.

Residents and businesses are currently in the dark in Vernon and Coldstream after power went out at 2:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Currently, 3,714 B.C. Hydro customers are without power. Crews have been assigned to investigate the cause of the outage and make repairs.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

