4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

A small earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

The 4.6 magnitude quake was first detected by Earthquakes Canada just after 6 a.m. and believed to be 4.0 quake, but was later upgraded.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.0 – 21 Aug 6:10 PDT – PORT HARDY, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) August 21, 2018

It occurred roughly 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of around 10 km.

There are no reports of damage and there is no tsunami expected either.

Earlier this year a series of small earthquakes struck southern Vancouver Island, but experts say those were not an indication that the ‘Big One’ could happen any time soon.

READ MORE: Series of earthquakes in B.C. no cause for concern

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter