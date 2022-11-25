A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond
Next story
New Vernon Peanut Pool shaping up despite construction challenges

Just Posted

Geotechnical improvements were completed at the site of the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project, according to a report to council dated Nov. 18, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)
New Vernon Peanut Pool shaping up despite construction challenges

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick appeared before the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Proposed changes to Vernon and Kelowna provincial riding concern for MLA

The Vernon Panthers (pictured) and Kalamalka Lakers will be part of the field at the B.C. Junior Girls Volleyball finals in Surrey. The teams finished second and third, respectively, at the Okanagan Valley championships in Kamloops. (Contributed)
Vernon, Coldstream junior volleyball teams head to B.C.s

Firefighters battle a vehicle fire inside the Vernon Parkade Friday, Nov. 25. (Deena Lehoux photo)
VIDEO: Three cars destroyed by fire in Vernon Parkade