4 impaireds within 4 hours in Vernon

Police proactively pulled four impaired drivers off the road in a single shift last weekend.

Vernon North Okanagan RMCP conducted a traffic stop Saturday, Nov. 19 at approximately 11 p.m. with a vehicle near the intersection of 32nd Street and 32nd Avenue. While interacting with the driver, the investigating officer formed the suspicion that the man’s ability to drive a motor vehicle was impacted by alcohol. After being read a demand, the man refused to provide a sample of his breath. The driver, a 32-year old Kamloops man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Less than two hours later, an officer conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Coldstream Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 12:45 a.m. The man operating the vehicle was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath after the officer noticed several signs of alcohol impairment. The driver, a 33-year old Salmon Arm man, provided a sample of his breath that registered Fail on a roadside screening device. As a result, he was issued a 90-day IRP and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Shortly after, police conducted a check of a vehicle driving in the 2800-block of 30th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Shortly after stopping the vehicle, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation. A breath test administered using a roadside screening device resulted in the 20-year old Vernon man being issued a three-day driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

A traffic offense just half an hour later resulted in police stopping a vehicle near the intersection of 35th Street and 29th Avenue. The investigator suspected the driver’s ability to operate his vehicle was impaired by alcohol and a breath test was administered, resulting in a Fail. The 52-year-old Vernon man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and there’s zero tolerance for it,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “We will continue to target and remove impaired drivers through enforcement activities, but the reality is that everyone has an important role to play in keeping our roads safe. It starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel of a vehicle. If you are going to drink, plan ahead to have a safe, sober ride home and do not drive impaired.”

