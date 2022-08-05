4 out of 7 boats checked near Vernon non-compliant

RCMP Kalamalka Lake outing finds only 3 boaters following the rules

A dip into Kalamalka Lake found few boaters operating within the rules recently.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were conducting patrols out on Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Aug. 3.

They checked seven boats and issued one ticket for a safety violation, three warnings for non-safety related violations and found just three boats to be compliant.

“We want everyone using the water to have fun and be safe,” the RCMP said, urging boaters to check out the Transport Canada Safe Boating Guide for safety tips and requirements at tc.canada.ca.

Local officers and members of the RCMP West Coast Marine Services held some refresher training sessions on Okanagan Lake at the beginning of June in anticipation of another busy summer on the water.

“Like many people, we’re excited to be back on the lakes,” said Const. Christ Terleski, RCMP media relations officer.

But, he adds: “Remember, alcohol and boating don’t mix. Not only is operating a vessel while impaired a criminal offence, it’s incredibly dangerous for you and everyone else. We want everyone to have a safe and fun summer. Make responsible choices and whatever activity you are enjoying, do it safely.”

Police remind everyone that safety starts well before you hit the waves.

Be Prepared – You and your vessel

• Ensure everyone has a properly fitted life jacket available and wear it. Over 80 per cent of Canadians who drown while boating were not wearing their lifejacket or not wearing it properly;

• Have the proper safety equipment required for your vessel;

• Know your vessel and the area you are operating;

• Share the waterway, be mindful of others;

• Take a boating course;

• Know the conditions;

• Boat sober.

