Suppression equipment was stolen from a trailer at the Beasley Fire Hall. Photo: Beasley Fire Department

Suppression equipment was stolen from a trailer at the Beasley Fire Hall. Photo: Beasley Fire Department

$40K in wildfire suppression equipment stolen from Kootenay crews

Locks cut on structure protection unit trailer

Fire suppression equipment with the potential to protect entire neighbourhoods has been stolen from the Beasley Fire Department.

“At a time like this, words fail us,” the department said in a Facebook post.

On July 17, firefighters discovered a lock had been cut on one of the department’s structural protection unit trailers.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says the equipment includes pumps, generators, hoses and chainsaws valued at $40,000.

The theft happened just five days after $2000 worth of hoses and sprinklers were stolen from the site of the Merry Creek fire.

RDCK spokesperson Dan Elliot says that replacement equipment will be ordered, but it won’t be fast or easy due to the current wildfire situation.

“Obviously it is pretty disappointing and disheartening for this to happen in our community,” said Elliot.

“These are important resources to help protect our community the people who live here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

RELATED: $2K in hoses, sprinklers used to protect a home from Merry Creek wildfire stolen


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021kootenay

Previous story
Mary Simon installed as 30th Governor General, first Indigenous person to hold role
Next story
Majority of Sicamous properties under evacuation order now under evacuation alert

Just Posted

Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (7) grabs a rebound over Serbia’s Tina Krajisnik (33) during a women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, in Saitama, Japan. The former Kalamalka Lakers standout had eight points in Canada’s 72-68 defeat. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former Kalamalka Lakers star nets 8 points in Tokyo Olympics

Shannon Monssen of Team Green (rear) chases down a lob while doubles teammate Brittany Merrick gets ready to defend during the sixth Lake Country Tennis Association’s Team Tennis Tournament Sunday, July 25. (Contributed)
Team Red bounces past Team White at Lake Country tennis tourney

A fire at the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary was quickly doused on the weekend. (Antoinette Monod photo)
Firefighters save bunny sanctuary from blaze in Lake Country

The Michaud Creek wildfire burning along Lower Arrow Lake pictured July 17. (Ashley Voykin photo)
Edgewood fire evacuation order downgraded to alert