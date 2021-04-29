A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL

43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

The Interior Health (IH) region has 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death due to the virus, according to BC Centre for Disease Control data on Thursday, April 29.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 10,877 since the pandemic began, with 621 active cases. Currently, there are 34 individuals in the hospital from IH, with 18 in intensive care.

The total number of deaths in the region due to the virus is now at 131.

Provincial health officers announced that throughout B.C., there are a total of 853 cases on April 29, with 503 people hospitalized due to the virus. Most of the province’s cases continue to be from the Lower Mainland.

IH provided the following update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.
  • Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 26 cases: 24 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 17 cases: 15 residents and two staff.

IH said that asymptomatic testing has been ongoing since Monday at Kelowna’s Spring Valley long-term care, which is how the number of cases jumped from two to 17 in the span of four days.

“The majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild,” IH said in a statement regarding the Spring Valley outbreak.

READ MORE: Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy
Next story
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

(File photo) (File photo)
Enderby firefighters tackle small wildfire that began as a burn pile

The blaze was contained at roughly 50 square metres after three hours in tricky terrain

Two Vernon men watch as Tyrel Locke hangs onto their canoe that flipped in Swan Lake Wednesday, April 28 but thankfully a crew from Kingfisher Boats saved them. (Kevin Bergh photo)
‘Superheroes’ rescue fishermen from Vernon lake

Kingfisher staff were testing a boat when they heard the cries for help

Erik Oleson has announced his intention to run for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the next federal election, which some believe could take place in 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon man seeks NDP nom for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Erik Oleson intends to run in the next federal election, which pundits say could happen this year

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
Forest Service Roads up to snuff in Okanagan Shuswap: report

Audit shows district doing appropriate job maintaining forest service roads and bridges

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).
Man arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap released by police

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

Damage from mud bogging has been observed on Penticton Indian Band land around three kilometres south of Summerland’s Trout Creek trestle. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Band has had ongoing problems with destructive activities on its lands

Matthew Gibb encountered this 'big fella' gopher snake on the popular walking and cycling path along the Penticton channel on April 26, 2021.
WATCH: Penticton man has close encounters with massive snakes twice in one week

South Okanagan residents share space with scorpions, rattlesnakes, black widows and more

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council offers Penticton support in dispute with provincial government

4-3 resolution comes after province overturns Penticton council decision

An Interior Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Kelowna clinic on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

More than 65K doses delivered in Kelowna and West Kelowna, almost 275K across Interior Health

Most Read