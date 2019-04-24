43 Okanagan College students enter studies with help of government

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program allows young students who were in care access education

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program has allowed 43 young students who were in care to access post-secondary education and skills training at Okanagan College.

The program supports the transition into post-secondary by waiving tuition and mandatory fees and provides an increased chance for a positive employment outcome for former youth in care.

“We look forward to helping as many former youth in care as possible access higher learning at Okanagan College and find pathways into the world,” said Okanagan College president, Jim Hamilton.

“This is an exciting initiative that is yielding results.”

The Provincial Tuition Waiver Program has increased by 326 per cent since it launched in 2017. As a result, 806 former youth in care are now studying all over the province in social work, academic arts, nursing, pre-medical studies, trades, business administration and graphic design.

About 7,500 children and youth are currently in the care of the province or on youth agreements.

Post-secondary education is important in terms of getting jobs. According to the latest labour market projections, nearly 80 per cent of 903,000 jobs in B.C. that will be vacated or created between now and 2028 will require individuals to have post-secondary education.

