$44K federal grant will help Vernon prioritize roadwork

A digital pavement condition assessment for Vernon’s road network can now be completed thanks to a $44,000 federal grant.
The results of the assessment will be used as a roadmap to prioritize projects based on rates of deterioration.
“The digital pavement condition assessment aids the City in continuing our priority-based road improvement program,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.
The funding was awarded from the Municipal Asset Management Program.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.