The funding was announced by Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in 100 Mile House on Dec. 2. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

$50 million dollars is now available for high-speed internet projects in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

This the largest-ever funding intake of the Connecting British Columbia program.

Internet service providers, including those operated by local governments or community non-profits, can submit applications for the funding, according to Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The investment will double the total provincial funding made available, says Kahlon.

“Many of our rural and Indigenous communities, traditionally dependent on resource industries like forestry, are working hard to diversify and strengthen their economies. Not having access to high-speed internet can be an incredible challenge for businesses looking to make investments or hire new workers,” says Kahlon. “Extending the reach of our digital infrastructure into new areas of the province supports the creation of new opportunities for investment and business growth that help rural communities thrive.”

The Cariboo is a very large and rural and remote area and the bulk of it does not have high-speed internet, says Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner.

“The Cariboo Regional District is working towards a strategy to, as we are now able to offer through the announcement from the government a while back, we can actually run our own internet service. We’re not ready yet but we’re working towards it. There’s a broadband committee that is put in place within the Cariboo Regional District,” she says. “We’re hopeful that within a few months we’ll be able to make an application both through the Province and through the Feds.”

Wagner says she couldn’t stress how important internet is in rural areas.

“It is not just an extra in life now it’s become a necessity. We don’t have a lot of cell service either and when you don’t have either or it makes it really tough to do business long distance, to communicate with family and friends. All of the things that people who live in larger communities take for granted.”

The project completion comes on the heels of 200 homes and business in the Deka And Sulphurous Lake now having access to highspeed internet.

“The Connecting British Columbia program helps make high-speed internet access a reality in rural and remote communities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The completion of this project means residents of Deka Lake and Sulphurous Lake now have improved access to much-needed services like education, health and emergency response.”

More to come.

