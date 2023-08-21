500 firefighters continue to battle West Kelowna McDougall Creek blaze

Sixty firefighters worked through the night to protect structures in West Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Joanne Zebroff/Facebook)

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna is reminding residents that the McDougall Creek wildfire is not considered held and the blaze is still burning aggressively in some areas.

There are more than 500 firefighters from different municipalities assisting BC Wildfire to battle the blaze.

A coordinated return and recovery plan between the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre (EOC) and the City of West Kelowna is underway. Updates will be issued by cordemergency.ca followed by city-specific information.

The Canada Task Force 1 team is currently on site performing difficult and dangerous tasks, such as mapping and identifying damaged and lost structures (with the challenges of melted street signs, house numbers missing, power lines down, etc). They are also calling in active fires, conducting searches and many other essential services.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 percent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms over the ridges for the Central Okanagan.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire, located approximately 10km north of the city of West Kelowna is approximately 11,000 hectares in size and is still burning out of control, one week after being discovered.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

There are 14 helicopters and 76 firefighters and operational field staff are responding to the incident in West Kelowna.

Sixty firefighters worked through the night to protect structures, while 165 personnel will be working to protect structures during the day.

There is no information on the exact number of structures damaged or destroyed by the blaze, but early reports suggest that it is “significant”.

Direct response for protection and defence of properties and critical infrastructure, like water treatment plants, is the priority of BC Wildfire Service this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to climb to 25C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has also issued a smokey skies bulletin. Both a local and provincial state of emergency has been declared as a result of the wildfires.

All indoor and outdoor services in West Kelowna have been postponed until further notice, including all summer camps, Park Play Day, sports fields and ice arenas including Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

