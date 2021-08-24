Revelstoke’s COVID vaccine clinics took place at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

Interior Health says those who are impacted will be contacted directly

Interior Health announced today that 516 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke were incorrectly stored and are considered invalid.

The doses in question had been administered as 15 first doses and 501 second doses, in the community.

Interior Health said it may have provided some protection from COVID-19, however each individual who received the invalid vaccine will be contacted and offered another dose.

“Receiving an invalid dose of vaccine does not pose risk to the client and fortunately none of these individuals have contracted COVID-19 since their immunization,” Interior Health said in a news release.

Additional precautions have been implemented to prevent this from occurring in the future, said Interior Health.

“While unfortunate, this situation demonstrates our monitoring and surveillance systems are working.”

As of Aug. 17, the BC CDC reported that 86 per cent of people in Revelstoke have received a first dose and 76 per cent a second dose. However, 500 people is approximately six per cent of the population of the Revelstoke Local Health Area who are eligible for a vaccine (8,200 according to BC Population estimates).

 

