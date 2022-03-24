$500 worth of makeup, curling irons stolen from Lake Country store

RCMP ask for public’s help to identify woman

Help is needed to identify a woman alleged to have stolen hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Lake Country drug store. (Surveillance image)

Help is needed to identify a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of makeup and curling irons from a drug store.

Lake Country RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the female suspect who is believed to have stolen approximately $500 worth of product from a Main Street drug store.

The woman entered the store at approximately 9:45 a.m. March 23 and departed in a dark blue Nissan car.

“Luckily the woman didn’t ask for a mask until she was leaving the store and put it on in front of the camera,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers assistant coordinator Lori Holand said.

If you can help, call Lake Country RCMP or earn a reward by remaining anonymous and calling 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

