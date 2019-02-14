Kebby Johnson, center, of Spokane, Wash., holds a sign that reads "Say No to HB 1638," as she waits in line, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to attend a public hearing before the House Health Care & Wellness Committee at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Amid a measles outbreak that has sickened people in Washington state and Oregon, lawmakers heard public testimony Friday on a bill that would remove parents’ ability to claim a philosophical exemption to opt their school-age children out of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

53 cases of measles confirmed in southern Washington state

Fifty-one cases are of children

Health officials in southern Washington state say they have confirmed 53 cases of measles.

The Columbian reports Clark County Public Health officials have identified one new case since last week, and one previously confirmed case was ruled out from additional testing.

Officials say 47 of the 53 confirmed cases are people who were not immunized against the highly contagious virus.

Immunization statuses could not be verified for five of the cases. One case involved a child who had received a single dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Fifty-one cases are of children, ages 18 and younger. The remaining two are adults.

In addition to the 53 cases, one has been confirmed in the Seattle area and four are in Portland, Oregon, just south of Clark County.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered
Next story
Okanagan vice principal to stand trial for assault

Just Posted

Ill-prepared snowmobilers a headache for Okanagan-Shuswap rescuers

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

Crews resume work at rock slide north of Summerland

Next blasting anticipated on Friday as work continues to stabilize the area

Editorial: Homeless impact on Vernon businesses a complex issue

City of Vernon councillors have tough decisions ahead

Stranger allegedly grabs girl by arm near Vernon school

Witnesses sought as girls, aged 11, claim unknown man grabbed one of their arms near school

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C.’s private power experiment showing up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

Okanagan vice principal to stand trial for assault

Duane Thachyk is scheduled for a full trial starting June 7

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Apartment evicts tenants after water damage near UBC Okanagan

Students at UBCO were given little time to vacate the building

Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

14 students and three staff were killed

Two days of snow, two dozen crashes in one Okanagan city

Watch out for slick roads around the Central Okanagan

Name emerges for man killed in Penticton mobile home fire

Sources say Matthew Lamont died following a blaze at a mobile home on Sunday

Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver has dropped four straight road games

Most Read