Vancouver rock band 54-40 will be returning to the Penticton Peach Festival Stage in August. (Contributed)

Vancouver rock band 54-40 will be returning to the Penticton Peach Festival Stage in August. (Contributed)

54-40 returns to headline Penticton Peach Festival stage

Doug & the Slugs will open for the Vancouver band on Aug. 12

Back for yet another takeover of the Penticton Peach Festival Stage are Canadian rockstars 54-40.

The Vancouver band will headline the lineup for Saturday, Aug. 12’s entertainment, after the opening performance by Doug & the Slugs.

In 2017, 54-40 packed the festival to the limits of Okanagan Lake Park, and the band drew large crowds in previous performances in 2015 and 2012.

“We’re thrilled to have 54-40 back at Peach Festival,” said festival president Shawna Guitard. “They are loved by fans of all ages, making them truly a multi-generational band.”

Doug & the Slugs, will be making their first appearance at Peach Festival, after being forced to cancel their 2022 performance to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Fan-favourite Aaron Pritchett to headline Penticton Peach Festival country night

During their incredible career, 54-40 has recorded four platinum albums, charted 18 singles and been nominated for eight Juno Awards. Their biggest hits include: I Go Blind; Ocean Pearl; Casual Viewin’; and Since When.

Doug & the Slugs, known as one of Canada’s great party bands, has charted 10 hits and has been nominated for four Juno Awards. Their greatest hits include: Too Bad; Who Knows How to Make Love Stay; Making It Work; and Tomcat Prowl.

Peachfest will run from Aug. 9 to 13. More acts will be announced over the next few weeks, with the full schedule released closer to the festival dates.

The 2022 Penticton Peach Fest was the biggest and best yet with at least 85,000 people taking in the 75th year of Canada’s largest free festival over Aug. 3 to 7.

For more information on the entertainment, how to volunteer, become a sponsor or a vendor visit Peachfest.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FestivalPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
Next story
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN

Just Posted

Cherryville is without power, and no school, Monday, Jan. 23. (BC Hydro outage map)
No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

The Monashee Trail Society’s annual Outhouse Races in Lumby Sunday, Jan. 22, flushed away some of the winter blues as the event was held under perfect sunny skies near the village. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
WATCH: Fun with outhouses in Lumby

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Adult bald eagles were spotted many times during the North Okanagan Naturalist Club’s annual eagle and swan count held Sunday, Jan.15, in the North Okanagan region. (Harold Sellers photo)
Poor visibility hampers North Okanagan eagle/swan count