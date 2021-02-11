Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday (Feb. 11).

This brings the total number of cases in the region since testing began to 6,872, of which 899 remain active. The virus has caused 83 deaths in the region.

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 5,887 people (86%) have recovered.

The health authority provided the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has nine cases: one resident and eight staff. There are eight active cases.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 27 cases: 15 residents and 12 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 17 active cases.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 34 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 26 cases: 18 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • In Vernon, Heritage Square’s long-term care has 70 cases: 47 residents and 23 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

Most Read