$5M fundraiser for Vernon cultural centre to launch this fall

Greater Vernon residents will soon have an opportunity to inspire future generations, strengthen the economy and allow community organizations to flourish.

Volunteers have been busy behind the scenes preparing to launch a $5-million fundraising Together4Culture campaign for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre this September.

“We want to reach out to those who have a special place in their hearts for Greater Vernon and let them know that with their help and the backing of the community, we will have an amazing space to explore,” said Julie Melanson, the campaign’s communications co-chair.

Residents of Coldstream, Vernon and Electoral Areas B and C voted in 2018 to borrow up to $25 million for the cultural centre, and the next step towards the centre becoming reality is raising $5 million within the community. The Regional District of North Okanagan is also seeking senior government funding for the $39.5-million facility at 32nd Avenue and 29th Street.

“The campaign will promote Together4Culture as all of us as residents, artists, businesses and visitors will benefit directly from enhanced cultural amenities through programming, events, a revitalized downtown core and increased economic development,” said Rod Drennan, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives representative to the fundraising committee.

The $5 million will be raised over the next two years.

“Together, we can make this happen,” said Dauna Kennedy, executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery and representative to the fundraising steering committee. “We want donors to be able to plan their giving in advance and to know the committee is flexible in how donations are made. The campaign will provide various giving options with some donors who may consider setting up regular or monthly tax-deductible donations or contributing through a transfer of their securities.”

Also participating in the fundraising committee are the Downtown Vernon Association and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

