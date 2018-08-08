(Wikimedia Commons)

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services say six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to Jasper hospital.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Crews mop-up Placer Mountain fire, still 90 per cent contained
Next story
Vernon Sparkes Corn Stand robbed

Just Posted

Fire sparked near Predator Ridge

Blaze mapped in Commonage area south of Vernon, north of Kelowna

Mabel Creek fire size clarified

Active wildfire closer to 200 hectares and out of control

Vernon business strata board complains over turn design

Turn in to Alpine Centre from Coldstream, and right-turn out deemed “dangerous” by board

Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

Vernon Sparkes Corn Stand robbed

Sparkes Corn Stand employee in Vernon snaps picture of suspect vehicle seconds after being robbed

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall this weekend

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Vernon Performing Arts Centre presents Laurier Memorial enactment

Words of Our Chiefs plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 5

Acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter rocks Lorenzo’s

Kara Grainger performs Sept. 1 and 2

Allan Brooks Nature Centre August lineup changes made

Two events cancelled

Okanagan Screen Arts film a love letter to motherhood

Film screens at Vernon Towne Cinema Aug. 13

Gallery favourite returns to Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon

Teyjah McAren is the artist of the month for August

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Most Read