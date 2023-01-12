6 kinds of weather you probably didn’t know about 5 years ago

In the past few years, Canada has been hit with dynamic weather patterns that aren’t always common occurrence. From thunder and snow mixing together to extensive flooding, here’s a list of six types of weather events that have made headlines:

Polar vortex

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the term “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. During winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream.

Bomb Cyclone

A bomb cyclone is is a fast-developing storm that includes a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure, often creating explosive winds.Pineapple Express

A type of atmospheric river that includes a strong and persistent large-scale flow of warm moist, or tropical, air.

Thundersnow

Just as the name suggests, this is when a thunderstorm has snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain.

Heat Dome

When persistent high pressure traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap, making upper air weather patterns slow to move, usually paired with intense or record-breaking heat.

Atmospheric River

Usually bringing intense rainfall, flooding or mudslides, an atmospheric river is when a narrow corridor or filament of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere.

BC StormTropical Storm

