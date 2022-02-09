People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

6 people died per day from B.C.’s toxic drug supply last year

B.C. recorded 2,224 fatalities due to illicit drug overdoses in 2021

An estimated 2,224 British Columbians died from toxic drug poisonings in 2021, marking the worst year in the province’s history in the ongoing overdose crisis.

That’s an average of six deaths per day.

Five years since then provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall declared B.C.’s first public health emergency, many of the trends have remained the same: A majority of the deaths (83 per cent) occurred indoors, and 71 per cent of those dying were aged 30 to 59 and predominately men.

No deaths were reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths, at 524, 281 and 126 fatalities, respectively.

In 2020, when the pandemic first wreaked havoc on the world leading to increased toxicity among street-level drugs, there were 1,767 recorded deaths.

In 2011, when overdose deaths were first recorded, 295 lives were lost.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

overdose crisis

Previous story
B.C. population tops 5M in 2021, province grows by 7.6% since 2016
Next story
Calgary Chamber of Commerce slams Alberta’s move to cancel vaccine passport program

Just Posted

Heather Barker, 37, died in hospital after she was found unresponsive in a Vernon home in March 2018. (File photo)
Preliminary inquiry set for former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Christina Camilleri (right), founder and director of the Healthy Essentials Clinic, accepts a cheque for $14,000 from Stephanie Hewson of the Okanagan Learning Foundation Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Lake Country clinic combats surge in youth eating disorders during pandemic

Gym owners in Vernon say they’ve been unfairly left out of a B.C. COVID-19 relief grant opportunity because they were able to run youth programs during a four-week closure, which was mandated by a government order on Dec. 22, 2021. (Pixabay)
‘It feels like we’ve been betrayed’: Vernon gym owners denied COVID-19 closure grant

Prospera Centre will be empty on Wednesday night at the Rockets and Giants and postponed due to COVID protocols (Photo by Marissa Baecker)
Rockets vs. Vancouver Giants game postponed due to COVID