The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

6 years later, pair charged in vicious machete attack in posh suburban Victoria home

Kaspar Handspiker arrested in connection to incident that left woman with life-altering injuries

Two men face charges related to a vicious robbery and assault at an Oak Bay home nearly six years ago.

On the morning of April 25, 2017, Nermeen Alireza, was alone inside her family home when an unknown man attacked her with a machete. She suffered significant life-altering injuries to one arm and hand.

On Jan. 15, Kaspar Handspiker, 30 was arrested near Maple Ridge and faces charges of aggravated assault, and break and enter and robbery, Saanich police said in a statement released Jan. 19.

Christopher Standell, 52, faces one count of accessory after the fact to break and enter and commit robbery.

RELATED: Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

RELATED: Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

 

