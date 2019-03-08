The BC Hydro survey suggests 60 per cent of British Columbians think Daylight Saving Time is to provide more sunlight during waking hours. (File photo)

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

If you’re one of those people who thinks the time change only exists to maximize our exposure of the sun, you’ve got it all wrong.

A survey released on Friday by BC Hydro suggests a majority of British Columbians don’t actually know why Daylight Saving Time exists.

READ MORE: B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Sixty per cent of respondents thought it’s to provide more sunlight during waking hours, but it was actually implemented more than 100 years ago as a way to conserve energy.

According to BC Hydro, many studies have found the electricity savings after a time change are insignificant, and a recent one out of Alberta suggests it actually increases energy use.

The utility plans to release a report this fall as to whether the time change really saves any energy.

Set your clock an hour forward on Sunday morning when Daylight Saving Time begins.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP
Next story
Canadian travel blog highlights best outdoor activities around Penticton

Just Posted

City wins award for financial reporting

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Vernon Panthers advance to final four

Cats rally with huge fourth quarter to win quartefinal at B.C. High School Sr. Boys 3A hoops finals

Mental health first aid course offered for medically released vets

The two-day course is free and open to anyone, and grants certification in Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community.

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

Canadian travel blog highlights best outdoor activities around Penticton

Hike Bike Travel created a list of different ways to explore the area this spring

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Most Read