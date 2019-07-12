Central Okanagan Foundation has donated $600,000 to 26 local charities. Photo: Central Okanagan Foundation

$600,000 donated to Okanagan charities

Central Okanagan Foundation has made donations to 26 local charities

Twenty-six local charities are receiving some summer generosity from the Central Okanagan Foundation (COF).

The COF is donating over $600,000 to the charities in their 2019 grant cycle. The charities range from a Canadian opera on film to legal advocates fighting to fill the justice gap for low income families. Youth, family, arts and culture, education, environmental and other charities are also part of the COF’s donations.

“We have been actively supporting local charities since 1977. We are pleased to continue to make a difference in our community through supporting 13 one year project and 13 multi-year operating grants,” said the COF’s director of grants Cheryl Miller.

READ MORE: Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

In a release from the COF, they state that their mission is to contribute to the quality of life in the Central Okanagan by raising funds for innovative and diverse granting as well as community leadership.

More information can be found at centralokanaganfoundation.org.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

Just Posted

Wildfire resiliency information session offered in Vernon

CMHA Vernon to discuss wildfires and mental health with residents

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Vernon museum announces restructuring plan

Move needed to move forward with new vision, programming and improve financial state

Metal heads converge in Armstrong

Metal Fest gets underway July 12 & 13 at Hassen Arena

Former Vernon Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Sorrento’s Crannog Ales and Wolf Springs Farm mark July as Haskap Beer Month in B.C.

Vancouver Island rugby star and Canada bound for Tokyo Olympics

Duncan product helps make rugby history again

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Valley of Champions tournament returns to Okanagan

The Kelowna tournament will host almost 70 teams from B.C. and Alberta

Alleged South Okanagan rest stop robber arrested

Arrests made after couple allegedly robbed while sleeping in U-Haul at a rest stop

Markers to be installed along Okanagan River Channel

Float Penticton wants to help emergency services better locate those in need on the river

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

Most Read