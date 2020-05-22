625-capacity wine centre proposed in historic Kelowna building

Two historic buildings in downtown Kelowna are being proposed as the location for a unique new 625-person capacity wine centre.
The proposal, going to council on Monday, shows a building frontage that reads ‘Iconic Wines’.
The establishment proposed for the building at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Water Street would feature a 60-person wine bar, 150-person lounge, 60-person rooftop deck, a 300-person interpretive centre and a tasting room, a 30-person education centre and lab and a 25-person wine shop.
The building would encompass
Two years later 1570 Water Street was constructed to house a Chinese restaurant on the ground floor with living quarters above. That building has changed hands numerous times over the years, serving as an extension to the Keg at one point, but most recently the building housed La Lupita, a Mexican restaurant.
The 625-person total capacity is in excess of the city’s bylaw — which currently allows only 500 people at bars and nightclubs downtown. The same policy calls for a 250-metre separation between “large establishments” with over 249-person capacities. The four locations would be in breach of that policy near the proposed wine centre.
“However, it is important to note that these policies were intended primarily for nightclubs and bars where late-night alcohol consumption is the main focus of the venue,” read a city staff report.
Staff are recommending council support the application, sending it to a public hearing.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.