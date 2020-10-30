An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)

$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

An online fundraising campaign in support of a six-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Yukon earlier this week has raised more than $62,000 in one day.

It’s a show of community support Edgar (Eddie) Colby’s aunt says his family is “super grateful” for, and will allow his parents to remain with him in Vancouver during what’s anticipated to be a long recovery.

“Yesterday, with the medical team and the parents in the hospital, it was a really dark, dark day, actually,” Kathryn Colby said in an interview from Vancouver on Oct. 29.

“And this honestly started giving us hope again.”

According to Kathryn, Eddie “escaped” the yard of his father’s home near Takhini Arena on Oct. 25 and darted across the busy street without looking.

There was “no way” that the driver of the car could have prevented the accident, she said; Eddie ran out from behind a parked car, and even though the driver was going below the speed limit, the crash still sent him flying nearly 100 feet before he landed on the road in front of his older brother.

The community response began then and there, Kathryn said, with passersby stepping in to direct traffic and an ambulance arriving within minutes.

Eddie was medevaced to Vancouver to the BC Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a coma. Both of his parents are with him.

“They haven’t left Edgar’s bedside,” Kathryn said. “They have a space at Ronald McDonald House where they go shower and change and then they stay with Edgar because if he wakes up they want to be there.”

Due to the nature of traumatic brain injuries, Kathryn said it’s hard to predict how long Eddie will have to be in hospital; it was his mother’s family who suggested the idea of creating a GoFundMe campaign, and Kathryn who set it up.

“(The amount raised) has been overwhelming because all of the burden is off the parents, they can stay for as long as they need to, they don’t need to make hard decisions around finances right now,” she said.

The campaign’s goal was originally set at $60,000, but Kathryn has since raised it to $80,000. Eddie’s parents, she explained, live separately, so there are two sets of household costs to cover, and Eddie has three siblings currently staying with their grandparents who could also use support.

While the GoFundMe has been “amazing,” Kathryn said it doesn’t show the full picture of how the community’s come together to help. People who don’t feel comfortable using the platform have been sending money via e-transfers, she said, while others have reached out with hopeful stories about their own experiences with traumatic injuries.

“Those hopeful anecdotes are really helping us keep going and so we’re really, really grateful for that,” she said.

While the family is grateful for the response so far, Kathryn said it didn’t necessarily come as a surprise.

“Can I be honest? I’m from the Yukon. I was absolutely expecting an overwhelming community response,” she said.

“… People can’t really do anything, but they’re doing everything.”

Eddie’s GoFundMe is online here. People interested in helping in other ways, such as with meals or other household tasks, can email monique.b@gmail.com.

jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hunters free themselves from rollover on Westside
Next story
Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife appears in court

Just Posted

Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, B.C. photo: Sparkling Hill Resort’s Facebook
COVID-19: Sparkling Hill Resort closes after staffer tests positive

Vernon resort closes for 11 days as precautionary measure

A pair of hunters walked away with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled down an embankment Oct. 28. (VSAR photo)
Hunters free themselves from rollover on Westside

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out for a rope rescue, but the pair were already walking down the road

Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)
Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers not only spread support, but thanks to donations they offer makeup, jewelry and clothing to sex trade workers in Vernon and Kelowna. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Frankie and Billie Douglas as Frankie undergoes surgeries related to an illness which leaves her bones brittle. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

A $5,000 goal has been set to assist Billie and Frankie Douglas as Frankie spends time in hospital

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Tina Seminara died in hospital following an alleged brutal beating. Her husband Rod Flavell was later charged with manslaughter.
Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife appears in court

Roderick Flavell, 61, is out on bail

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in the Okanagan – but not on Vancouver Island – over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen
CHARTS: New COVID-19 cases have doubled in Okanagan over last week

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.
Family of teen fatally stabbed in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

A memorial bench in Penticton for Elijah Beauregard is close to meeting its funding goal

The Kimberley Dynamiters' next two exhibition games have been postponed due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Rodgers file.
Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

Exhibition games in Fernie, Creston postponed

Most Read