650 trick-or-treaters in this Vernon neighbourhood

Little Garth, left, and wee Wayne took to the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail on Oct. 31, 2019. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

One of the best parts about Halloween, other than scoring buckets of candy, is being able to see everyone’s costumes when they come knocking and hollering “Trick or treat!”

The Downtown Vernon Treat Trail was buzzing with hundreds of people of all ages donning creative costumes and the Village Green Shopping Centre had hundreds stop by for an out-of-the-cold alternative.

But for some Vernon residents, zero kids came a-knockin’. Albeit, it doesn’t sound too terrible to be leftover with a pile of uneaten candy.

One Easthill resident said homeowners in the area tend to leave their lights off so trick-or-treaters don’t come by. This, Amie Roussel said, isn’t uncommon in the neighbourhood. But it makes those houses who go the whole nine yards with decorations and candy that much more enjoyable for her “littles.”

Residents in upper Mission Hill reported about 10 candy seekers while other areas of the community saw about 80.

Around 20 trick-or-treaters made the trek out near Kal Beach, while 157 collected snacks in Middletown.

Lakeridge saw about 104 kids, according to Tamara Farac and Matt Clarke said Bella Vista had around 40.

The Fulton area saw the most trick-or-treaters with counts exceeding 650 kids, Tara Owen said.

“I couldn’t believe how many cars were there, but the decorations, costumes and effort made was totally worth the drive all the way from the BX area.” Jackie Rosichuk said about the Fulton neighbourhood. “Kudos to you and your ‘hood.”

Halloween couldn’t have been better: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP had a great night as well, Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“We had no reports of vandalism, no one was hurt trick or treating and (there were) no major incidents of any kind,” she said. “We stopped by the fireworks displays and everyone was having a great time and safely celebrating Halloween.”

“All the kids I saw out and about in their costumes last night looked amazing,” Const. Noseworthy said. “Lots of reflective gear and flashlights, fantastic face paint and most importantly, they were doing a great job of staying on the sides of roads and the sidewalks.”

Const. Noseworthy noted drivers were also taking extra precaution and driving safely.

“From our point of view, Halloween couldn’t have gone any better.”

