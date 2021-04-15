7 vehicle collision on WR Bennett Bridge under investigation

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that backed up traffic for much of the morning on Thursday, April 15.
Just after 7:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the William R. Bennett Bridge for the multi-vehicle incident. A commercial garbage truck rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee causing a chain reaction collision involving seven vehicles.
Occupants of the vehicles involved received medical treatment at the scene. The Kelowna Fire Department helped extract one driver from their vehicle.
Another driver had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Eastbound traffic heading into Kelowna was temporarily stopped as emergency crews worked on helping the injured and removing the vehicles from the area.
Investigation into the collision is ongoing.
