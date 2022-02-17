70-year-old arrested by multiple officers for domestic violence in Keremeos

A heavy police presence was seen outside the Buy-Low Foods on Feb. 15

A heavy police presence outside the Keremeos Buy-Low Foods ended in an arrest on Feb. 15. (File photo)

A large police presence outside the Buy-Low Foods in Keremeos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15 was the result of a domestic violence incident, confirm police.

A 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene. It’s not known if the victim was taken to hospital or the extent of the injuries.

The Keremeos RCMP were called to the assault in progress in the middle of the afternoon.

“Complaints of domestic violence are always given a prioritized police response, resulting in the large presence that was observed,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations for the Penticton RCMP detachment.

The 70-year-old was arrested at the scene, and charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service, according to the RCMP.

