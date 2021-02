Check your tickets, someone is winning big through the BC/49

Check your tickets! One worth $75,000 was sold in Vernon.

Beating one in 2.3-million odds, the locally sold BC/49 ticket is the highest prize drawn this round.

No one won the $2-million prize.

The winning numbers: 4, 16, 17, 20, 27, 34; bonus: 22

Extra: 9, 45, 89, 99

READ MORE: New Vernon pharmacy takes ‘old-school’ approach to cutting-edge care

READ MORE: 30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health