8 charges against man involved in Vernon break-in spree

RCMP were able to arrest Lompart the next day

Police have arrested and charged a man believed to be responsible for a series of recent break and enters in downtown Vernon.

RCMP responded to a number of reports of damage and theft from businesses between the evening of Jan. 17 and the early morning hours of Jan. 18. Over the course of the night, officers conducted investigations into break-ins at commercial properties in the 2900-block of 30th Avenue, 3300-block of 30th Avenue and the 3400-block of 31st Avenue.

Evidence uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigations led to the identification and arrest of a 45-year old Daniel Chester Lompart on Jan. 18.

Lomart has been charged with two counts of break and enter, mischief and damage to property under $5,000, break and enter and theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

“Property crime negatively affects not only our hard working business owners, but our entire community,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “The determined effort by our officers in collecting evidence, chasing down leads and sharing information ultimately led to the successful outcome of these investigations and demonstrates our commitment to apprehending those responsible for these crimes.”

Lompart appeared in court by way of tele-hearing and has been remanded in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 27.

