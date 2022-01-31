8 deaths in Interior Health over weekend, most in B.C.

Interior Health’s COVID-19 numbers, and death toll, continue to rise.

The local health authority reported 1,182 new cases over the weekend – second to Fraser Health’s 1,225. These two regions count for the largest number of new cases, compared to Vancouver Coastal Health with 645, Island Health with 575 and 447 in Northern Health from the weekend.

There were also 19 new deaths reported, for a total of 2,616. Of those, the majority were in IH: eight.

New outbreaks were also declared at eight IH health care facilities: Kelowna General Hospital, Dr. Andrew Pavilion, Poplar Ridge, Monashee Mews, Noric House, McKinney Place, Glenmore Lodge and Summerland Senior’s Village.

The number of people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections rose above 1,000 for the first time as of Jan. 31, with 1,048 patients, 138 of whom are in intensive care. That compares to 990 active infections in hospital as of Friday and 141 in intensive care.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall over weekend

READ MORE: Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

CoronavirusDeath